What a shot: Nick Taylor sinks 72-foot putt to win Canadian Open

Celebration: Nick Taylor celebrates after dropping a 72-foot putt for eagle to win the Canadian Open on Sunday. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

NORTH YORK, Ontario — Nick Taylor on Sunday became the first Canadian to win the RBC Canadian Open since 1954, and he did it in dramatic style, sinking a 72-putt for eagle on the fourth playoff hole.

Taylor, 35, from Winnipeg, drained the long putt after a marathon playoff with Tommy Fleetwood, Golfweek reported. He became the first Canadian to claim his country’s national open since Pat Fletcher in 1954, according to CBC.

“It feels, I can’t even describe it. This is the most incredible feeling,” Taylor told reporters after the final round. “The fans were unbelievable all day. Every green, every tee box I was getting ovations and to make those last two putts to give myself a chance to do that, I’m speechless.”

WALK-OFF WINNER FROM 72 FEET! 🏆@NTaylorGolf59 wins @RBCCanadianOpen with the longest putt of his career! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/lJtiIM43vN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 11, 2023

It was the longest putt of Taylor’s career, according to the PGA Tour.

Taylor and Fleetwood dueled over four playoff holes, scoring birdies and pars at No. 18 twice and parring the ninth hole, CBS reported.

Returning to the 18th hole, Fleetwood was looking at a birdie putt when Taylor made his monumental eagle putt.

“It’s obviously a thrilling moment for Canadian golf,” first-round leader Corey Conners told CBC Sports. “It’s been far too long and I’m so thrilled for Nick. He’s such a great guy and been playing great, so fun to see.”