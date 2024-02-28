Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, more to go on tour this summer as part of Outlaw Music Festival Tour (Slaven Vlasic/Kevin Winter/Getty Images/Slaven Vlasic/Kevin Winter)

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour is coming back this summer.

Willie Nelson, 90, announced on Tuesday that his annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour is hitting the road this summer, according to People Magazine.

There will be 25 shows throughout North America, People Magazine reported.

The tour kicks off on June 21 in Alpharetta, Georgia. The tour starts after Nelson turns 91 years old in April, USA Today reported.

The lineup includes Nelson, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, Alison Krause, John Mellencamp, Billy Strings, Britteny Spencer, Celisse and Southern Avenue, according to Nelson’s Facebook page.

“This year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists,” Nelson said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. “I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love.”

Here is a full list of tour dates per the Outlaw Music Festival Tour website:

June 21 - Alpharetta, Georgia - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 22 - Charlotte, North Carolina - PNC Music Pavillion

June 23 - Raleigh, North Carolina - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 26 - Virginia Beach, Virginia - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 28 - Syracuse, New York - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

June 29 - Wantach, New York - Northwell Health

June 30 - Holmdel, New Jersey - PNC Bank Arts Center

July 2 - Mansfield, Massachusetts - Xfinity Center

July 6 - Bethel, New York - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 7 - Hershey, Pennsylvania - Hersheypark Stadium

July 29 - Chula Vista, California - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 31 - Los Angeles, California - Hollywood Bowl

August 3 - Mountain View, California - Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 4 - Wheatland, California - Toyota Amphitheatre

August 7 - Nampa, Idaho - Outdoor Amphitheater at Ford Idaho Center

August 9 - Spokane, Washington - One Spokane Stadium

August 10 - Quincy, Washington - Gorge Amphitheatre

September 6 - Somerset, Wisconsin - Somerset Amphitheater

September 7 - Tinley Park, Illinois - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

September 8 - Maryland Heights, Missouri - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 11 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Riverbend Music Center

September 12 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio - Blossom Music Center

September 14 - Burgettstown, Pennsylvania - The Pavillion at Star Lake

September 15 - Clarkston, Michigan - Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 17 - Darien Center, New York - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Presale tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

More information about the tour can be found on the Outlaw Music Festival Tour’s website.

