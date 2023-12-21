Woman, 84, trips in grocery store parking lot, dies after struck by vehicle

Police investigating: The Baton Rouge Police Department said that the driver of a 2015 Volkswagen did not see Louise Calloway on the ground. (Baton Rouge Police Department)

BATON ROUGE, La. — An 84-year-old Louisiana woman who tripped and fell in a grocery store parking lot died when she was struck by a vehicle whose driver did not see her, authorities said.

Louise Calloway, of Baton Rouge, was struck outside of an Albertson’s grocery store at 2950 College Drive on Monday at about 9:52 a.m. CST, WAFB-TV reported.

According to a Facebook post by the Baton Rouge Police Department, Calloway tripped and fell on a raised part of concrete in the parking lot. She was struck by the driver of a 2015 Volkswagen Beetle who did not see her on the ground, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the television station.

Calloway was the wife of retired Judge Curtis Calloway of the 19th Judicial District Court, The Advocate reported. Her family called her “a pillar of strength and a source of inspiration for her family, friends and the community at large,” according to the newspaper.

Louise Calloway taught for more than 30 years in the East Baton Rouge Parish public schools system and at the Southern University Laboratory School, The Advocate reported.

Calloway was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, where she sang in the senior choir, according to The Advocate. She was also the block captain of the Concord Estate Homeowners Association.

Calloway’s family is “grateful for the outpouring of support and condolences they have received during this difficult time,” the statement said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to WAFB.