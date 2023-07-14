Woman arrested in death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, sources say

Arrest said to have been made in De Niro's grandson's death FILE PHOTO: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Robert DiNiro speaks on stage during The Canva Director's Brunch at City Winery on June 12, 2023 in New York City. ( Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2023 Tribeca Festival/Getty Images for 2023 Tribeca Fe)

A 20-year-old woman was arrested Thursday night in a drug dealing investigation linked to the death of Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson, according to ABC News.

Sofia Haley Marks was taken into custody in New York City on federal drug distribution charges, sources told ABC.

Marks, who is allegedly known as the “Percocet Princess,” is expected to be charged in the July 2 death of Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, according to ABC.

According to the website TMZ, Law enforcement sources said Rodriguez’s death is being investigated as a drug overdose. TMZ also reported that Rodriguez was house-sitting when he died, and both drugs and drug paraphernalia were found near his body.

An official cause of death has not been announced.

Drena De Niro, Rodriguez’s mother, was adopted by Robert De Niro when he was married to Diahnne Abbott, the actor’s first wife.

Drena De Niro, announced the news of her son’s death in an Instagram post.

“I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama,” she wrote. “You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you.”