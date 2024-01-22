Woman charged with DUI after crashing vehicle into dentist office, restaurant

Crash

Crash: A a 2010 Hyundai Sonata crashed into the Skyline Chili restaurant early Sunday. The driver was charged with DUI. (Clearwater Police Department )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A west-central Florida woman is accused of driving under the influence after her vehicle rocketed through two businesses early Sunday, coming to rest inside a popular restaurant, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Danya Cesena Trejo, 22, of Clearwater, was arrested and was charged with DUI (crash) involving property damage.

A 2010 Hyundai Sonata allegedly driven by Trejo was traveling westbound on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard at about 6:45 a.m. EST when the vehicle veered out of control, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The vehicle hopped the median and crossed several eastbound lanes before crashing into a nearby strip shopping center, according to the newspaper. The Sonata crashed into the front of Greenberg Dental and came to a stop inside the Skyline Chili restaurant next door.

Neither business was open at the time of the crash and there were no reports of injuries, WTVT reported.

“We saved the hubcap,” Skyline Chili owner Amy Groene told the television station while holding a sign in the restaurant that read “Section Closed.” “No one was hurt so you can make fun of it.”

City workers came and secured the front of the building, according to WTSP-TV.

Trejo was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail, online records show.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!