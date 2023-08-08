Woman in critical condition after shark attack on NYC beach

Shark attack: File photo. A woman was attacked by a shark at Rockaway Beach in New York City on Monday. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A woman was in critical condition on Monday after an apparent shark attack at a New York City beach.

The woman, who was not identified, was swimming in Rockaway Beach, located in the southern part of the borough of Queens, when she was attacked at about 6 p.m. EDT, WPIX-TV reported.

The woman was taken to Jamaica Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, according to WNYW-TV.

Police did not release the woman’s age. WPIX, citing an unidentified source, said the woman had a large bite on her upper leg.

Authorities later launched two drones over Rockaway Beach in an effort to find the predator, the television station reported.

An investigation is ongoing, according to WABC-TV.