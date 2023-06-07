Woman drowns after saving 10-year-old grandson from vehicle that fell into river

Woman drowns: The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating after a woman drowned in a river on Monday afternoon. (Tennessee Highway Patrol)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WHITWELL, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman drowned on Monday after helping her 10-year-old grandson to safety when the vehicle they were riding in veered into a river, authorities said.

According to Marion County Sheriff Ronnie “Bo” Burnette, the incident happened at the Sequatchie River in Whitwell, WTVC reported. The vehicle was on Ketner Mill Lane, which runs parallel to the river, when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and into the water, according to WRCB-TV.

The boy told deputies that his grandmother pushed him out of the vehicle as it was filling with water, WTVC reported. He managed to swim to safety, but the woman was unable to make it to the shore, according to the television station.

Her body was recovered moments later downstream, WRCB reported.

Authorities said it was unclear what caused the vehicle to run off the roadway and into the water.

The name of the woman and her grandson have not been released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation, according to WRCB.

Whitwell is located about 24 miles northwest of Chattanooga in southeastern Tennessee.

