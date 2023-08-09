Woman fires shot toward casino in ‘celebration of life’

Shot fired: A St. Louis woman is accused of firing a shot toward a Missouri casino on Sunday. (Scott Olson/Getty Images )

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A woman accused of firing a weapon at a Missouri casino claimed she pulled the trigger in what she called a “celebration of life,” authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Razara Precious Jonell Kelly, 20, of St. Louis, was arrested on Sunday, according to St. Louis County online court records. She is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

According to a probable cause statement, the incident happened around noon Sunday, when Kelly allegedly drove a vehicle into the main roundabout area in front of the Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights, KSDK-TV reported.

Woman charged in Hollywood Casino shooting claims it was a 'celebration of life' https://t.co/YyotaiqxqW — FOX2now (@FOX2now) August 8, 2023

At least one witness said Kelly exited the vehicle and pointed a Smith & Wesson 9 mm semiautomatic weapon at the casino, according to the television station. She fired one shot at the building.

The alleged shooting was captured on the casino’s surveillance video, KTVI reported. Kelly was arrested in the casino’s hotel lobby moments later, according to the television station.

During an interview with investigators, Kelly allegedly said she fired the weapon during what she called a “celebration of life,” the Post-Dispatch reported.

Authorities said there were no injuries as a result of the shooting, KTVI reported.

According to the probable cause statement, Kelly allegedly admitted to investigators that her father owned the weapon and her mother owned the vehicle that was driven to the casino, KSDK reported.

Kelly was in custody Tuesday on a $25,000 cash-only bail, the Post-Dispatch reported. She is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, according to St. Louis County online court records.

If convicted, Kelly could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison, according to KTVI.