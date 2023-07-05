Woman killed, 9 others injured in firework explosion in Michigan A woman was killed and others were injured after fireworks exploded in Park Township, Michigan late Monday night. (ADRIAN ASSALVE switzerland/Getty Images)

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was killed and others were injured after fireworks exploded in Park Township, Michigan late Monday night.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said a firework exploded just after 11 p.m. Monday in a neighborhood, according to WDIV.

A 43-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene after she was found unresponsive, the news outlet reported. Emergency medical services administered life-saving measures but were on successful.

Nine others were taken to the hospital with a variety of injuries, WDIV reported. Some injuries were minor and some were critical. No current conditions or identities have been released.

Officials say that multiple houses, as well as vehicles near the explosion, were damaged as a result, according to the news outlet.

The sheriff’s office did not mention in its news release obtained by The Associated Press if the explosion happened at an organized Fourth of July public event or at a private residence.

Investigators in the news release obtained by WDIV said that the incident was identified as an “accidental death.”

The victim’s name has not yet been released.