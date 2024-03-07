Wonderful: Gal Gadot gives birth to fourth daughter

Gal Gadot: The "Wonder Woman" star announced the birth of her fourth daughter. (Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

Actress Gal Gadot announced the birth of her fourth daughter in social media posts on Wednesday.

The “Wonder Woman” star, 38, announced the birth of her fourth child with husband Jaron Varsano, People reported.

Gadot posted the news on her Instagram account. She included a photograph of the actress holding the newborn in a hospital. It was unclear when or where the child, named Ori, was born.

“My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through,” Gadot wrote on Instagram. “You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude.

”Welcome to the house of girls. Daddy is pretty cool too.”

Gadot married Varsano in 2008, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The couple welcomed daughters Alma in 2011, Maya in 2017 and Daniella in 2021, the entertainment news website reported.

In January 2022, Godat spoke to InStyle for its February cover story, telling the website that she enjoyed childbirth even though it has been difficult at times, People reported.

“I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It’s so magical,” she said. “And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it’s not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you’re creating life, it’s incredible.”

Gadot last starred as Rachel “Nine of Hearts” Stone in Netflix’s 2023 film “Heart of Stone,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. She will appear as the Evil Queen in a remake of Disney’s “Snow White,” scheduled to be released in 2025.

