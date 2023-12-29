World population grew by 75 million people over last year; topping 8 billion on New Year’s Day Over the last year, the population around the globe grew by 75 million people. (Dmytro Varavin/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Over the last year, the population around the globe grew by 75 million people.

The United States Census Bureau on Thursday said on Jan. 1, 2024, the projected world population is expected to be 8,019,876,189. That is a 75,162,541 (0.95%) increase from last year.

In the month of January, 4.3 births and 2.0 deaths are expected to happen every second around the world, according to Census Bureau numbers per The Associated Press.

Last year, the United States added 1.7 million people. By New Year’s Day, the U.S. will have 335.8 million people, the AP reported.

Starting in Jan. 2024, the country is expected to have a birth every 9.0 seconds and a death every 9.5 seconds, according to Census Bureau numbers.

If the current pace continues over through the end of the 2020s. The 2020s could be the slowest-growing decade in the history of the United States, according to William Frey, a demographer at The Brookings Institution per the AP.

“Of course growth may tick up a bit as we leave the pandemic years. But it would still be difficult to get to 7.3%,” Frey said.