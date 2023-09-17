World War I-era plane flips at Massachusetts airfield during aviation event

STOW, Mass. — A World War I-era plane crashed and flipped onto its roof while attempting a landing during an aviation event on Sunday, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post by the Stow Fire Department, police and fire officials received a call at approximately 11:09 a.m. EDT about a single-engine Nieuport 28 aircraft crashing.

The crash occurred near the American Heritage Museum in Hudson, located about 31 miles west of downtown Boston, WFXT-TV reported. It happened during World War I & Aviation Weekend at the museum, which included flying demonstrations, according to the television station.

The pilot was the only occupant of the aircraft, fire officials said. He had exited the aircraft by the time first responders arrived at the scene. He was not injured.

According to a preliminary investigation, the pilot was attempting to land at the museum when the aircraft’s front landing gear failed, WFXT reported. That caused the plane to flip.

“Today at the WWI Aviation Weekend a period Nieuport 28 fighter biplane suffered a loss of power while returning to the field,” the museum said in statement, according to the television station. “The pilot successfully made the runway but, unfortunately, the landing gear collapsed upon touch down and the plane flipped over before coming to a stop. The sole occupant, the pilot, suffered no injuries and was able to depart the aircraft unassisted. The museum is cooperating with the FAA to determine the aircraft’s temporary loss of power.”

The name of the pilot has not been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified about the crash and will head the investigation, fire officials said.