Xbox Game Pass prices increase, bring changes to service

Microsoft has increased the cost of the Xbox Game Pass service and along with the higher price, several other changes are coming.

The company increased the price for new members joining the different tiers of Game Pass including Ultimate, Core and a PC version, effective Wednesday. Game Pass Console is no longer an option for new subscribers, but a new pass called Standard has been rolled out that has different benefits than its predecessor, CNet reported.

Current Game Pass subscribers aren’t immune to the rising cost. They will pay more come Sept. 12.

Here’s what you’ll pay once the prices go up:

Game Pass Ultimate: was $17 a month, now $20 monthly

Game Pass Core (formerly Live Gold): was $60 for a year, now $75 annually (remains $10 for month-to-month subscribers)

PC Game Pass: was $10 monthly, now $12 only

Game Pass Standard: $15 a month (replaces Game Pass Console)

Standard will not have day-one releases, IGN reported.

The titles that aren’t accessible through the Standard tier may be added later, but the company did not say when exactly.

Doing the math, to get access to day one games, you have to purchase the Game Pass Ultimate tier each month, which will cost you $240 annually, Forbes reported.

Microsoft has posted all the changes being rolled out worldwide on the Xbox website.

The company raised the prices of Xbox Game Pass in 2023, the first since 2017, IGN reported.





