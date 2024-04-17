Tribeca Festival to premiere documentaries featuring Stevie Van Zandt, Sting, Keith Richards & more

Courtesy of Tribeca Festival

By Jill Lances
The 2024 Tribeca Festival just announced its lineup, which will include a whole host of music documentaries, including one about E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt and another about the home of the Montreux Jazz Festival.

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple, directed by Bill Teck, will have its world premiere at the festival on June 8. It follows Van Zandt's career as a musician, activist and actor. Responding to the announcement, the rocker shared on social media, "I hope it has a happy ending!"

Also getting its world premiere at the festival will be They All Came Out To Montreux, which looks into how the Swiss town of Montreux became home to one of the world's biggest jazz festivals. It features appearances by artists like Sting, Keith Richards, Carlos Santana, Prince, Aretha Franklin and more.

Plus, the festival will feature documentaries about songwriter Linda Perry, the late R&B singer Luther Vandross, Ani DiFrancoLiza Minelli and more.

The 2024 Tribeca Festival will take place June 5-16 in New York City. Festival passes are currently on sale, with single tickets available starting April 30. More information can be found at TribecaFilm.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

