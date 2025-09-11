'Twist and Shout' songwriter Bert Berns posthumously inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Pictured (L to R): Bert Berns and Atlantic Records Jerry Wexler (Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Bert Berns Family)

Legendary songwriter and producer Bert Berns has been posthumously inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the organization revealed Thursday.

Berns, who passed away in 1967 at age 38, was responsible for writing such iconic tunes as “Twist and Shout,” “Piece of My Heart,” and “Hang on Sloopy." His songs were recorded by such artists as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Van Morrison, Led Zeppelin, Janis Joplin and David Bowie.

Berns’ induction was celebrated during an intimate ceremony at 54 Below cabaret club in New York City on Wednesday, hosted by musician Paul Shaffer and Berns’ son Brett Berns and daughter Cassandra Berns. Cassandra also performed at the event.

The evening included video tributes from fellow Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees Paul McCartney and Morrison.

