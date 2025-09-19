Twisted Sister announces first show of their 50th anniversary tour

Eddie Ojeda, Jay Jay French, Dee Snider, and Mark Mendoza of Twisted Sister perform at the 6th Annual Metal Hall Of Fame Charity Gala at The Canyon on January 26, 2023 in Agoura Hills, California. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images)
By Jill Lances
Twisted Sister recently announced that they will be reuniting for their 50th anniversary, and now the first show on their 2026 schedule has been revealed.
The band — Dee SniderJay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda  has confirmed that they will be playing the 10th anniversary edition of Barcelona Rock Fest, happening July 3-5 at Parc de Can Zam in Barcelona, Spain.

"The 50th anniversary of @twistedsisterofficial and their concert at @bcnrockfest, a decade after their last show at Can Zam, will be an exclusive and unforgettable milestone in the history of the festival," reads a post on the band's Instagram page. "@deesnider and company will return with all their greatest hits to turn the festival upside down!"

Info on tickets can be found at barcelonarockfest.com.

So far this is the only date Twisted Sister has confirmed for their tour, which will be the first Twisted Sister tour since 2016. The band played Barcelona Rock Fest that year as well.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

