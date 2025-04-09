Two David Bowie records among the UK’s bestselling vinyl records of the past decade

David Bowie fans are apparently really into vinyl records.

The U.K.'s Official Charts recently came out with a list of the bestselling vinyl records of the past 10 years, and while Taylor Swift's Midnights tops the list, Bowie lands two albums in the top 10.

Of the pair, Bowie's 2016 greatest hits package Legacy lands in the highest spot at #5. His final album, Blackstar, lands at #8.

A post on Bowie's official Instagram account notes, "Our man has fared well alongside the youngsters of today, and it's all thanks to you."

Bowie's Blackstar was released in 2016, just two day before the rocker passed away at the age of 69. It was the bestselling vinyl album of that year in the U.K. and spent 38 weeks on the official U.K. album chart.

Legacy, which features such Bowie classics as "Let's Dance," "Changes," "Modern Love" and "Fame," has spent 437 weeks on the same chart.

