Two Steve Hackett solo albums getting first vinyl reissue

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett is set to reissue two of his solo albums on vinyl for the first time.

Newly remastered versions of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's 2003 album To Watch The Storms and 2006's Wild Orchids will be released December 8 on 180-gram two-LP black and colored vinyl. Signed copies will be available as well.

"I'm delighted to announce the release of both To Watch The Storms and Wild Orchids on vinyl for the first time," Hackett shares. "I've always been proud of these albums and it feels great to give them another lease of life."

Both albums are available for preorder now.

Meanwhile, Hackett is busy on the road on his Foxtrot At Fifty & Hackett Highlights tour. He plays Albany, New York, on October 10. A complete list of dates can be found at hackettsongs.com.

