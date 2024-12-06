Two tracks from soundtrack to Bob Dylan film 'A Complete Unknown' released

Timothée Chalamet and the cast of the Bob Dylan film A Complete Unknown do their own singing in the film, and now fans will be able to enjoy their performance long after they've left the movie theater.
A Complete Unknown (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will be released Dec. 25 to coincide with the film's opening, and the first two singles have just been released: "Girl From The North Country," sung by Chalamet as Dylan and Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, and Dylan's signature tune, "Like A Rolling Stone," sung by Chalamet.
Both songs are available now via digital outlets.
In addition to the Dec. 25 digital release, a limited-edition vinyl version of the soundtrack will drop in late January. It is available for preorder how.
A Complete Unknown follows a 19-year-old Dylan as he arrives in New York from Minnesota and tracks his rise as a folk singer during the '60s to the top of the charts, ending with his electric rock 'n' roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.