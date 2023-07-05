U2 announces 30th anniversary vinyl ﻿'Zoorapa﻿' reissue

U2 has announced a vinyl reissue of the band's 1993 album, Zooropa, in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The record will be available as a limited edition transparent yellow two-LP set in October. You can preorder your copy now.

Zooropa was first released July 5, 1993, 30 years ago Wednesday. It followed U2's massive 1991 album, Achtung Baby, and continued to experiment with the dance and electronic elements of its predecessor, which came to a head with 1997's Pop.

The arrival of the Zoorapa reissue coincides with U2's upcoming UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere Las Vegas residency, which launches in September.

Meanwhile, U2 will be streaming their ZOO TV: Live from Sydney concert film, which was recorded in 1993, during a free global watch party beginning July 12 at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.