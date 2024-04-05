U2 donates residency merch package to Irish charity auction

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Jill Lances

U2 has donated a prize package of merch from their Las Vegas residency, U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, to raise money for a trio of Irish charities.

The package includes a poster, two T-shirts and a pair of "Bono Fly Sunglasses," as well as a tour program, which they say features "a very rare collection of signatures." It's rare because in addition to Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton, it includes the signature of drummer Bram van den Berg, who filled in for Larry Mullen Jr. during the residency.

The package is one of the many items up for grabs at the Lord Mayor's Charity Auction in Dublin, which is part of the upcoming Lord Mayor's Charity Ball, taking place April 27. The auction is raising money for Breast Cancer Ireland, the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and the mental health charity A Lust For Life.

U2 isn’t the only artist to donate an auction item. Also up for grabs are Gold Circle tickets to Rod Stewart's May 26 concert in Dublin, complete with hotel accommodations; four tickets to see Bryan Adams in Dublin on May 21, with a hotel stay; and two tickets to see Bruce Springsteen at his show at Dublin’s Croke Park on May 19.

