U2, Jon Bon Jovi among the winners at this year’s Pollstar Awards

U2 and Jon Bon Jovi were among the artists honored at the 35th annual Pollstar Awards, which took place Wednesday, February 7, in Los Angeles.

Jon was honored with the Milestone Award, in recognition of his band Bon Jovi's 40th anniversary. He was also a keynote speaker at a Pollstar Live conference panel named How To See A Million Faces and Rock Them All, where he discussed his career, touring schedule, the current state of the band and more.

U2 was honored with Residency of the Year for their Las Vegas show, U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, with the state-of-the art Sphere winning New Concert Venue of the Year (Over 5,000 Capacity).

Other Pollstar winners included Metallica, whose M72 World Tour was named Rock Tour of the Year, and Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival, which was named Music Festival of The Year (Global; under 30K attendance).

A complete list of winners can be found at pollstar.live.

