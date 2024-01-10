U2 launches 'U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere' sweepstakes for a chance to meet the band

U2 is getting ready to wrap up their Las Vegas residency in March, but before they do they're giving fans a chance to win a truly unique experience with the band.

The Irish rockers have just launched a new sweepstakes with Fandiem in which the lucky winner and a guest will receive two VIP tickets to see U2: UV Achtung Baby at Sphere on Saturday, February 24.

But that's not all. The prize comes with two guest passes to meet the band before and after the show, plus roundtrip travel and hotel accommodations in Las Vegas, a guided tour of the Zoo Station U2:UV Experience at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and a merch bundle.

Fans have until February 14 to enter the sweepstakes. Proceeds will be donated to The Farmlink Project, which helps to fight hunger by making sure food that would be wasted goes to people who need it.

U2 returns to the Sphere on January 26, with the residency set to run until March 2. A complete list of dates can be found at u2.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.