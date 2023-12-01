U2 to light up the Sphere in red for World AIDS Day

photo courtesy of (Red)

By Jill Lances

U2 is marking World AIDS Day on December 1 in Las Vegas, with the help of the Sphere, the location of their current residency, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere.

The skin of the venue is being lit up in red to honor the lives saved by global HIV/AIDS programs, like the (RED) and The ONE Campaign, both of which were co-founded by U2 frontman Bono to fight AIDS and extreme poverty.

It also serves as a reminder that even though the (RED) campaign has raised over $750 million, there’s still more to be done. "Where you live shouldn’t decide whether you live,” (RED) notes in a post, ending with the hashtag #ENDAIDS.

(RED) is giving folks new ways to help this holiday season with The Red Edit, 25 days of one-of-a kind events and experiences that can be purchased to help save lives. More info can be found at red.org.

Meanwhile, after a few weeks off, U2 returns to Sphere for a new run of shows on Friday, December 1. A complete list of dates can be found at U2.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

