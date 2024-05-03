U2 releases “Last Night on Earth” remixes for third installment of new digital series

U2 is back with the third installment in their recently launched digital series, U2 To Love and Only Love - Deep Dives and B-Sides.

The band plans to release 12 newly remastered collections throughout the year, made up of songs that until now were only available on vinyl, CD or cassette.

The latest collection is centered around the song "Last Night On Earth," the sixth track from their ninth studio album, Pop.

The collection includes a remastered version of the original "Last Night on Earth" single, along with a "First Night in Hell" remix. There's also a remix of the Zooropa track "Numb" and U2's cover of the M hit "Pop Muzik," plus two mixes of U2's cover of The Beatles' "Happiness is a Warm Gun."

They've also released a video of a performance of "Last Night On Earth" recorded in 1997, live from the Foro Sol Autodromo in Mexico City.

