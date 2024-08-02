U2 releases “Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of” installment of their digital series

U2 is back with another installment in their digital series U2 to Love and Only Love - Deep Dives and B-Sides, a series of 12 newly remastered collections, released throughout the year, made up of songs that until now were only available on vinyl, CD or cassette.

The latest playlist, the ninth in the series, is centered around "Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of," from the band's 2000 album, All That You Can't Leave Behind.

The new playlist features two remastered versions of the song, one of which is acoustic, as well as a remastered version of "Big Girls Are Best," a song from the All You Can't Leave Behind era. There are also remastered live versions of "Beautiful Day" and "New York" from the TV show Farmclub.com, and live versions of "All I Want is You" and "Even Better Than The Real Thing" from a concert in Paris.

U2 also shared a video of a live performance of "Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of" from their U2360 tour stop at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The playlist is now streaming on most digital outlets.

U2 launched U2 to Love and Only Love - Deep Dives and B-Sides in April and has so far released collections dedicated to "Discothèque," "Staring at the Sun," "Last Night on Earth," "If God Will Send His Angels," "Please," "Mofo," "Sweetest Thing" and "Beautiful Day."

