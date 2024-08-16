U2 releases “Walk On” installment of their digital series

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Jill Lances

U2 is getting close to wrapping their U2 to Love and Only Love - Deep Dives and B-Sides digital series and has now shared the second to last installment, this time dedicated to the All You Can't Leave Behind track "Walk On."

The latest playlist includes a remastered single version of "Walk On," along with two newly remastered live recordings of "Where The Streets Have No Name" and "Gone," both from a concert in Boston, as well as a remastered live performance of "Stay (Far Away, So Close)" from a show in Toronto.

Launched in April, U2 to Love and Only Love - Deep Dives and B-Sides is a series of 12 newly remastered collections, made up of songs that until now were only available on vinyl, CD or cassette. Previous collections focused on such songs as "Discothèque," "Staring at the Sun," "Last Night on Earth," "If God Will Send His Angels," "Please," "Mofo," "Sweetest Thing," "Beautiful Day," "Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of" and "Elevation."

The "Walk On" playlist is now streaming on most digital outlets.

