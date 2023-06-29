U2’s Bono helping to raise money for Ukraine with limited-edition merch line

Photo by Ross Stewart

By Jill Lances

U2 frontman Bono is helping raise money for Ukraine with some of his original artwork.

The rocker has teamed with UNITED24, the official fundraising platform of Ukraine's government, for a limited-edition merch line featuring the drawing he did of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the June cover of The Atlantic.

“My drawings are not cartoons, but they are often caricatures of character. In the case of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we have burdened him with impossible expectations - and impossibly, he has not let us down,” Bono says. “I suppose that’s because President Zelenskyy is not now one person, he’s the Ukrainian people.”

The merch line, on sale now at U2.com, consists of T-shirts and hoodies with the artwork, as well as a lithograph of the drawing. All money raised will go toward the purchase of ambulances for Ukraine.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

