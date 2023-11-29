U2’s Las Vegas residency has already grossed close to $110 million

By Jill Lances

U2's Las Vegas residency, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, has been a huge success for the band and that's pretty evident from the early box office numbers.

Billboard reports that the first set of 17 residency shows, which wrapped November 4, brought in $109.8 million from 281,000 tickets, or about $16.5 million per show. Those numbers make it the fastest grossing residency in the history of the Billboard Boxscore.

Of course those numbers are high because the U2 tickets aren't cheap, averaging $390.97 per show, which is way above the going rate for tickets to other Vegas residencies. For example, tickets to Lady Gaga's residency average about $290.15 and Bruno Mars tickets are about $285.30.

And U2 stand to earn a whole lot more, with eight more residency shows in December, along with 11 recently announced dates scheduled for January and February. If the numbers keep up, the residency could bring in close to $330 million in total.

Those numbers are quite impressive when you consider Elton John's Vegas residency, The Million Dollar Piano, brought in $131.2 million from 189 shows, while the highest-grossing residency, Celine Dion's A New Day…, brought in $385.1 from 714 shows.

The next U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere residency at The Venetian Resort is happening Friday, December 1. A complete list of dates can be found at U2.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!