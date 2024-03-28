U2’s Sphere residency reigns over 'Billboard' tour charts for the month of February

U2's successful Las Vegas residency, U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, has landed them on top of the Billboard Top Tours chart for the month of February.

The Irish rockers brought in $56.5 million from 166,000 tickets sold to put the Sphere show on top for the first time. Previous months of the residency landed at #2 on the chart.

U2 played a total of 10 Sphere shows during the month of February, before wrapping the residency for good the following month with two shows on March 1 and 2.

Thanks to the success of the February concerts, U2 is also at #1 on the Billboard Top Boxscores list, with the Sphere becoming the top-grossing venue for the month.

U2 launched their sphere residency on September 29, playing a total of 40 shows. They were the first band to play the state-of-the-art venue, with Phish set to follow with four shows booked from April 18 to April 21. Dead & Company will then take over, playing 24 shows between May 16 and July 13.

