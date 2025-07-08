UK's Royal Mint unveils Iron Maiden-inspired commemorative coin

The U.K.'s Royal Mint has unveiled a new coin inspired by Iron Maiden in celebration of the metal legends' 50th anniversary.

The coin was designed by artist Albert "Akirant" Quirantes and features Maiden's famed mascot, Eddie, along with "hidden references to the band's illustrious career, albums and world tours."

"Having Eddie on an official UK coin is a continuation of his incredible odyssey since we unearthed him back in 1980," says Maiden manager Rod Smallwood. "We've been on stamps, beer bottles, plane tails and now legal tender!"

"The detail Akirant has managed to pack into the design is superb - there are little nods to virtually every chapter of our journey as a band," Smallwood continues. "We're truly honored that The Royal Mint has chosen to commemorate 50 years of Iron Maiden in such a unique way."

You can order your own commemorative Iron Maiden coin now via RoyalMint.com.

Iron Maiden is celebrating their 50th anniversary with their Run for Your Lives world tour, which is currently in Europe.

