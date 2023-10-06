Update: Guns N’ Roses move Phoenix show to new venue due to Diamondbacks playoff game

Harry Durrant/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Guns N' Roses will not be playing Arizona's Chase Field after all.

The band’s October 11 concert, originally scheduled at the Phoenix stadium, has now been moved to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. The move is happening because the Arizona Diamondbacks are set to play an MLB playoff game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field that night.

Unfortunately, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre doesn't have the same capacity as Chase Field, but GN'R says they "aim to accommodate as many Phoenix fans as possible!"

Anyone holding a Chase Field ticket will receive a refund from Ticketmaster and an email that will give them access to an exclusive presale for the new show.

There will also be a general onsale for the show starting October 8 at 1 p.m. local time.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

