Van Morrison doing lunch launch in Belfast for reported new album

Van Morrison just announced a new live album called Be Just and Fear Not: Live at Orangefield, which was recorded during a series of concerts in August 2014 at his old high school in Belfast, Northern Ireland. In July, he's returning to Belfast to preview what might be yet another new album.

Van the Man will do a special lunchtime concert on July 11 at East Belfast's Stormont Hotel, during which, according to Tourism Ireland, he'll "play a selection of his new songs for the very first time." According to the hotel, the concert is an "album launch," but it's not clear what album is being launched.

Either way, tickets for the intimate show are available now via Ticketmaster. With prices starting at about $320 each, they aren't cheap, but they do come with a four-course lunch.

Live at Orangefield will be Morrison's first live album since a box set version of 1974's It's Too Late to Stop Now came out in 2016. His last album of new, original material is 2022's What's It Gonna Take?

