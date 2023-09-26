Van Morrison shares “Problems” from upcoming album, 'Accentuate The Positive'

Exile Productions/ Virgin Music Group/Universal Music Group

By Jill Lances

Van Morrison is giving fans another preview of his upcoming album, Accentuate The Positive.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just dropped the track "Problems," his take on a song made famous by The Everly Brothers in 1958. It's the second song, following "Shakin' All Over," that Morrison has released from the record.

Just like Morrison's last album, Moving On Skiffle, in which he reinterpreted Skiffle music, popularized in the U.K. in the 1950s, Accentuate The Positive has Morrison reimagining some of his personal rock 'n' roll favorites.

Accentuate The Positive, dropping November 3, is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!