Van Morrison releasing instrumental album under new record label

By Jill Lances

Van Morrison has started his own label in order to put out material from his archives. The singer announced the launch of Orangefield Records, which will be dedicated to releasing his music from '70s through the 2000s.

The first release will be Beyond Words: Instrumental, dropping August 18, a compilation of 17 previously unreleased instrumental tracks. According to a post on Van's website, the album will take "listeners on a mesmerizing journey into one of the world's most admired archives."

But this doesn’t mean Morrison won’t be releasing new music somewhere down the road. The announcement points out that any new material from Morrison will be released through major labels.

Beyond Words: Instrumental is available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for Beyond Words: Instrumental:

"Beyond Words"
"Jammin' With Eddie"
"Driving On A Country Road"
"Breadwinner"
"Cool For Cats"
"Parisian Walkabout"
"So Complicated"
"Kerry Dancing"
"All Saints Beneficial"
"Celtic Voices"
"Mountains, Fields, Rivers & Streams"
"The Street"
"Far North"
"Time To Get Ready"
"Song Of Home"
"12 Bar Celtic"
"Greenwood Tree"

