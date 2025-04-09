Van Morrison to celebrate his 80th birthday with hometown show in Belfast

Van Morrison is turning 80 in August and he's going to celebrate on the stage.

The "Brown Eyed Girl" singer announced that on his birthday, Aug. 31, he'll headline a concert at Waterfront Hall in his hometown of Belfast, Ireland, which he's dubbing his 80th Birthday Celebration.

Morrison is expected to be joined by “very special guests” at the concert, with the announcement boasting, “We're celebrating in style.”

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday.

The concert news comes as Morrison is getting ready to release a brand-new album, Remember Now, on June 13, featuring 14 original tracks. The album, available for preorder now, is Morrison's first album of all new material since 2022's What's It Gonna Take?

He's also got several concert dates on his 2025 schedule, including a spot opening for Neil Young at his July 11 BST Hyde Park concert in London. A complete list of dates can be found at VanMorrison.com.

