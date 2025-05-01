Van Morrison releases ‘Cutting Corners’ from upcoming album, 'Remembering Now'

Exile productions
By Jill Lances

Van Morrison has released another track off his upcoming album, Remembering Now.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has shared the new single, "Cutting Corners," the second track released from the record following "Down to Joy."

"Cutting Corners" is available now via digital outlets.

Remembering Now is made up of 14 original tracks and is Morrison's first album of all new material since 2022's What's It Gonna Take? The album will be released June 13 digitally and on black double vinyl, orange double vinyl, CD and cassette. It is available for preorder now.

Morrison has several European dates on his schedule this summer. The next shows are June 4 and June 5 in Madrid. He's also set to open for Neil Young at his BST Hyde Park show in London on July 11 and will wrap his tour with two 80th birthday shows in his hometown of Belfast, Ireland, on Aug. 30 and Aug. 31.

A complete list of dates can be found at VanMorrison.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

