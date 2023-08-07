The Velvet Underground, The Beatles & more land on 'Billboard’s' list of the greatest album covers of all time

Album covers are often just as memorable as the music featured in the release, and there's no doubt some covers are truly iconic. Billboard is chiming in with their thoughts on the subject, releasing their picks for the 100 greatest album covers of all time.

Topping the list is The Velvet Underground and Nico's 1967 release, The Velvet Underground & Nico. The original version of the record featured Andy Warhol's banana print with instructions to "peel slowly and see," referring to a peel-off sticker that revealed a flesh-colored banana underneath. Later versions did not include the sticker, making the originals collector's items.

Coming in at two is The Beatles' 1969 classic, Abbey Road, featuring the Fab Four walking across the iconic cross walk; Patti Smith's Horses, featuring photographer Robert Mapplethorpe's infamous photo of the singer, is number three.

Other albums making list include Led Zeppelin's 1969 self-titled release at five; Pink Floyd's 1973 classic, The Dark Side of the Moon, at six; Cyndi Lauper's 1983 debut, She's So Unusual, at seven; Elvis Presley's 1956 self-titled release at nine; and The Beatles' 1967 album, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, at 11.

