Visa delays jeopardizing Yusuf/Cat Stevens' 'Cat On The Road To Findout' book tour Adult

Yusuf/Cat Stevens is supposed to be going on a U.S. book tour in October in support of his memoir Cat On The Road To Findout, but there's a chance that the tour may not go on as planned.

A post on the musician's Instagram reveals that the tour, Cat on the Road to Findout: An Evening Of Tales, Tunes, and Other Mysteries, is "in serious jeopardy due to significant delays in U.S. immigration processing."

“Despite our team’s exhaustive efforts, the required performance visas for Yusuf and his band have not yet been issued,” the post continues.

Stevens says, “We’ve prepared something truly special for my American audience, but this is out of our hands.”

The post “strongly” advises fans to not do any traveling for the tour until there is confirmation that it will still happen.

“We are working urgently with authorities and will share news the moment we have it,” the post reads. “Your understanding and patience are appreciated as we fight to keep the 'Peace Train' on its tracks.”

Cat on the Road to Findout: An Evening Of Tales, Tunes, and Other Mysteries is supposed to kick off Oct. 2 in Philadelphia and wrap with two nights, Oct. 21 and 22, in Los Angeles.

Stevens' book, Cat On The Road To Findout, is due out Oct. 7.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.