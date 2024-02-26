War announces dates for The World Is a Ghetto 50th Anniversary Tour

War's classic album The World Is a Ghetto celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022, and now that celebration continues on the road.

The band, featuring founding member Lonnie Jordan, just announced dates for The World Is a Ghetto 50th Anniversary Tour, which kicks off March 8 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The tour includes dates in Florida, Louisiana, Nevada and Los Angeles, wrapping with a set at the Fools In Love Festival in Inglewood, California, on August 31. War is also booked to play the Super Legends Cruise out of Sam Pedro, California, from September 13 to 16.

A complete list of dates can be found at war.com.

Released in November 1972, The World Is a Ghetto spent two weeks at #1 on the Billboard chart and became the biggest-selling album of 1973. In November, the band celebrated the 50th anniversary with a Record Store Day Black Friday vinyl release of a 50th anniversary collector's edition of the album. A CD and digital release is expected later this year.

