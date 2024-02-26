War announces dates for The World Is a Ghetto 50th Anniversary Tour

War's classic album The World Is a Ghetto celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022, and now that celebration continues on the road.
A complete list of dates can be found at war.com.
Released in November 1972, The World Is a Ghetto spent two weeks at #1 on the Billboard chart and became the biggest-selling album of 1973. In November, the band celebrated the 50th anniversary with a Record Store Day Black Friday vinyl release of a 50th anniversary collector's edition of the album. A CD and digital release is expected later this year.
