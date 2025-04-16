War celebrating 50th anniversary of 'Why Can’t We Be Friends?' with deluxe collector's edition

War is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their hit album Why Can't We Be Friends? with a new deluxe release.

Why Can't We Be Friends? (50th Anniversary Collector's Edition) will feature a remastered version of the 1975 album, along with two additional discs. One will feature bonus tracks, jam sessions and unedited mixes, while the third disc will feature a recording about the making of the album.

As a preview of the release, the band has shared a previously unreleased unedited mix of their hit "Low Rider," which is now available via digital outlets.

Why Can't We Be Friends? (50th Anniversary Collector's Edition) will be released digitally and as a three-CD set on June 6. It is available for preorder now. A three-LP vinyl set was already released exclusively for Record Store Day on April 12.

Released in June 1975, Why Can't We Be Friends? was a huge hit for War, thanks to two singles: the title track and "Low Rider," which were both top-10 hits for the band. The album peaked at #8 on the Billboard chart.

