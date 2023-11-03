War helps usher in the holidays with “(Yes It’s) Christmas”

War wants to get you in the holiday spirit. The '60s legends just released their first holiday tune, "(Yes It's) Christmas," with a Dolby Atmos mix.

You can listen to "(Yes It's) Christmas" now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

The new release comes as War celebrates the 50th anniversary of their bestselling album The War Is A Ghetto, which went to number one on the Billboard album chart.

On November 24, they will release The World Is a Ghetto: 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition as part of Record Store Day Black Friday. The five-LP boxed set features a newly remastered version of the original album, unreleased session outtakes and more. Only 4,000 copies will be available at independent record stores across the country.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.