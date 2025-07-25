Warren Haynes releases new track from upcoming album 'The Whisper Sessions'

Warren Haynes is sharing another preview of his upcoming release, The Whisper Sessions, which features seven stripped-down versions of songs from his 2024 solo album, Million Voices Whisper.

The latest is a new take on the song "You Ain't Above Me" and is available now via digital outlets.

“This stripped-down version is actually the only time I’ve ever performed it this way,” Haynes shares. “I played it on my new Signature Gibson Les Paul with P-90 pickups which offers a cleaner and brighter sound than most folks would expect from me, which worked perfectly for the rhythm accompaniment of this kind of soul ballad."

This is the second song released from the album. Haynes previously shared the track "These Changes," which features his Allman Brothers bandmate Derek Trucks, who co-wrote the tune with Haynes.

In addition to the new takes on Million Voices Whisper tunes, The Whisper Sessions includes a new version of the Allman Brothers Band classic "Melissa," featuring Trucks.

The Whisper Sessions is available for preorder now.

