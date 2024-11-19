Warren Haynes sets Million Voices Whisper tour

Gov't Mule frontman Warren Haynes is heading out on the road next year in support of his recently released solo album, Million Voices Whisper.

Haynes just announced dates for the Million Voices Whisper tour, which will have him backed by the Warren Haynes Band: drummer Terence Higgins, Gov’t Mule bassist Kevin Scott, Matt Slocum on keys and Greg Osby on sax. The tour kicks off Feb. 7 in Knoxville, Tennessee, and wraps Feb. 22 in Buffalo, New York. He'll also play an April 5 show in Columbia, South Carolina, which is a rescheduled show from September.

Following a fan club presale on Wednesday, local presales will kick off Thursday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Haynes will donate $1 from each ticket to help with hurricane relief.

A complete list of dates can be found at warrenhaynes.net.

And speaking of hurricane relief, Haynes is set to perform at the upcoming Soulshine benefit concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Nov. 24. If you can't make it to the Big Apple you can still enjoy the show. The concert, which also features Dave Matthews Band, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Goose, will stream live at 7 p.m. ET via SoulshineMSG.com.

Additional special guests include Phish's Trey Anastasio, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph, Joe Russo, Trombone Shorty, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks.

Soulshine will raise money in support of Hurricane Helene and Milton relief efforts.

