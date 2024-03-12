Warren Haynes announces Now Is The Time tour dates

Warren Haynes has announced a trio of shows, dubbed the Now Is The Time Tour, which will have the Gov't Mule frontman backed by the Warren Haynes Band and The Dreams and Songs Symphonic Experience.

The shows will consist of three sets: two featuring symphonic music, with Rich Daniels of Chicago’s City Lights Orchestra conducting local orchestras in each market, and a third featuring the new Warren Haynes Band, made up of John Medeski, Govt Mule's Kevin Scott and previous WHB member Terrence Higgins.

The tour will have Haynes exploring music from his entire career, including his time in Gov't Mule, his solo work and his associations with the Allman Brothers Band, Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia.

“I’m really excited to have this opportunity to tour with both my new band and the Symphonic Experience,” Haynes shares. “We will be reinterpreting a lot of different music from the storied ‘songbooks’ of many of the bands I’ve been fortunate to have been a part of over the last three decades or so combined with material from my solo work, including new music.”

He adds, “Many of these aforementioned classic songs will be interpreted by an orchestra for the first time ever and doing sets with both the symphony and the band alone will give us the platform to perform a multi-dimensional show night after night.”

The tour kicks off Friday, June 7, in Bethel, New York, and then hits Boston on Saturday, June 8, and Canandaigua, New York, on June 9.

Various ticket presales begin Wednesday, March 13, at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 15, at 10 am. More info can be found at warrenhaynes.net.

