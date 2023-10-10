Warren Zevon’s music celebrated on new Shooter Jennings album

The music of the late Warren Zevon is being celebrated with a new live album from Shooter Jennings and his Werewolves of Los Angeles band.

Shooter Jennings and the Werewolves of Los Angeles Do Zevon is a recording of their 2023 Rebels & Renegades Music Festival performance in Monterey, California. It features live performances of such Zevon tunes as "Werewolves of London," "Keep Me In Your Heart" and more; their performance of "Excitable Boy" is out now.

Jennings and his band will soon celebrate Zevon onstage again. On November 1, they’ll play New York's Brooklyn Made, which Shooter shares is a response to Zevon not making it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, even though he was nominated.

“When Zevon was picked to be potentially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year we, along with millions of Zevon fans, were hoping that he would finally get his due in the halls of Rock & Roll History,” Shooter says. “Unfortunately, Zevon didn't make it in this year and won't be honored on November 4, 2023, in New York City at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.”

He adds, “We decided that even though Warren wasn't going into the Hall of Fame, we could take a special trip up to New York City that weekend and do our own celebration of Warren's bad-a** music.”

Shooter Jennings and the Werewolves of Los Angeles Do Zevon will be released November 3. It is available for preorder now.

