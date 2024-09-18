Watch behind-the-scenes footage of the making of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers “You Got Lucky” video

To coincide with the upcoming deluxe edition of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' 1982 album, Long After Dark, the Petty estate has released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the video for the album's biggest single, "You Got Lucky."

“I wanted [‘You Got Lucky’] to have this Ennio Morricone/Clint Eastwood Western feel,” Petty explains in the video. “So when we went to write the movie, I really just wanted an excuse to go play around in the desert.”

Petty notes that he knew he didn’t want to lip-synch in the video, so they opted instead to make a little movie, which he describes as a “science fiction Western.”

“When we made the 'You Got Lucky' film, it was a huge MTV track, though we hadn’t seen MTV at that time,” he says. “So I didn’t try to adhere to the song or anything. I just thought we’d go for a vibe. Some kind of feel that was fun.”

“You Got Lucky" was a top 40 hit for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, peaking at #20. It went on to become a fan favorite.

The new deluxe edition of Long After Dark will feature the remastered original album, plus 12 bonus tracks, among them Petty's versions of his songs "Never Be You" and "Ways to Be Wicked," which were previously recorded by Rosanne Cash and Lone Justice, respectively. Other additional tracks were taken from sessions for French TV.

It will be released Oct. 18 and is available for preorder now.

