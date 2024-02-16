Watch Billy Joel sing as his '70s, '80s & '90s selves in "Turn the Lights Back On" video

There's no doubt that artificial intelligence is changing the music industry. For one example, watch the video for Billy Joel's new song, "Turn the Lights Back On." It uses what's described as "groundbreaking technology" from a company called Deep Voodoo to transform Billy from the 74-year-old man he is today to the man he was in the 1970s, '80s and '90s.

The video starts with a shot of the sheet music of "Famous Last Words," the last song on Billy's last pop album, 1993's River of Dreams. It then shows him performing the song in the present day on an empty stage in a theater.

As he continues to sing the song, he suddenly transforms into how he looked in the '70s, and then he turns into '80s-era Billy, around the time of "Uptown Girl." Next, he's wearing shades and looks like he did in the early '90s. As the clip ends, Billy is back to the way he looks now, and we see real-life footage of him through the years.

The video for "Turn the Lights Back On" was co-directed by Freddy Wexler, who also produced the song and co-wrote it with Billy, Arthur Bacon and Wayne Hector.

"Turn the Lights Back On" has returned Billy to the Billboard Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary charts — as an artist, not just a writer — for the first time since 1998.

