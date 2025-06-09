Watch clip from Eddie Vedder's new documentary, ﻿'Matter of Time'

A new clip from Eddie Vedder's upcoming documentary, Matter of Time, is streaming now via RollingStone.com.

The film follows the Pearl Jam frontman and his wife Jill Vedder's work with their EB Research Partnership organization, which endeavors to find a cure for the genetic disease epidermolysis bullosa, or EB.

"When I first learned about EB and when I first met my friend's child that's affected, we were just like, 'This is the most crazy, intense, brutal thing I've ever seen,'" Jill says in the clip.

Jill adds Pearl Jam fans will often approach her and say, "I love what you guys are doing ... for the kids with EB."

The clip shows Eddie strumming an acoustic guitar as he prepares to perform at an EB Research Partnership benefit concert.

"The closer you get to this community and the more you understand it, you cannot escape how difficult the challenges are for these families," Eddie says.

Matter of Time premieres at New York City's Tribeca Festival on Thursday. Eddie will perform an acoustic set following the screening.

