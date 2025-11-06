Watch Def Leppard's Hollywood Walk of Fame recap video

Def Leppard Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame on October 09, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Def Leppard has shared a recap video looking back at receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The "Pour Some Sugar on Me" rockers were honored with the distinction during a ceremony in October. The recap, which is now streaming on YouTube, features footage of the band members greeting fans and speaking on what getting a star means to them.

It also includes a clip of an honorary speech delivered by Jon Bon Jovi.

Having made the trip to Hollywood, Def Leppard is now preparing to hit Sin City for their 2026 Las Vegas residency, launching in February.

